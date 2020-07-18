All apartments in North Bethesda
5812 EDSON LN.
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:35 PM

5812 EDSON LN

5812 Edson Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

5812 Edson Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't miss this gorgeous fully updated 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms end-unit town house with fenced in backyard and attached garage in the sought-after Old Georgetown Village . Within short walking distance to metro, wholefoods, starbucks, LA Fitness, Starbucks, Pike and Rose, restaurants and shopping.Featuring a Bright and Open Living Space with hardwood flooring, Recessed Lighting & Updated Bathroom. The Gourmet Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, High-end granite Countertops & Contemporary Cabinetry. Sliding Glass Doors let in Tons of Natural Light and offer Walk-out to a Private Patio and fenced in backyard. Best Location - Walk to White Flint or grosvenor Metro, wholefoods, starbucks, LA Fitness, Starbucks, Pike and Rose, restaurants and shopping and Entertainment. Community Amenities Include: Pool, Tennis, Tot-lots for additional fee. Easy Access to I-270 & I-495. Top Rated MOCO School District. This is a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5812 EDSON LN have any available units?
5812 EDSON LN has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5812 EDSON LN have?
Some of 5812 EDSON LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 EDSON LN currently offering any rent specials?
5812 EDSON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 EDSON LN pet-friendly?
No, 5812 EDSON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5812 EDSON LN offer parking?
Yes, 5812 EDSON LN offers parking.
Does 5812 EDSON LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5812 EDSON LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 EDSON LN have a pool?
Yes, 5812 EDSON LN has a pool.
Does 5812 EDSON LN have accessible units?
No, 5812 EDSON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 EDSON LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5812 EDSON LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5812 EDSON LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5812 EDSON LN does not have units with air conditioning.

