5812 EDSON LN.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Don't miss this gorgeous fully updated 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms end-unit town house with fenced in backyard and attached garage in the sought-after Old Georgetown Village . Within short walking distance to metro, wholefoods, starbucks, LA Fitness, Starbucks, Pike and Rose, restaurants and shopping.Featuring a Bright and Open Living Space with hardwood flooring, Recessed Lighting & Updated Bathroom. The Gourmet Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, High-end granite Countertops & Contemporary Cabinetry. Sliding Glass Doors let in Tons of Natural Light and offer Walk-out to a Private Patio and fenced in backyard. Best Location - Walk to White Flint or grosvenor Metro, wholefoods, starbucks, LA Fitness, Starbucks, Pike and Rose, restaurants and shopping and Entertainment. Community Amenities Include: Pool, Tennis, Tot-lots for additional fee. Easy Access to I-270 & I-495. Top Rated MOCO School District. This is a Must See!