All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE

5726 Brewer House Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5726 Brewer House Circle, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Nicely renovated on prime lot backing to open space. Bright walkout basement out to patio. Renovated baths and kitchen. Upstairs laundry. Master bath completely redone with separate shower and tub. Vaulted ceilings. Window treatments. Fantastic condition closer to pool/tennis amenities. Walk to subway and walking trail takes to WholeFOODS. New lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE have any available units?
5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE have?
Some of 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College