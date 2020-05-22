5726 BREWER HOUSE CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Nicely renovated on prime lot backing to open space. Bright walkout basement out to patio. Renovated baths and kitchen. Upstairs laundry. Master bath completely redone with separate shower and tub. Vaulted ceilings. Window treatments. Fantastic condition closer to pool/tennis amenities. Walk to subway and walking trail takes to WholeFOODS. New lighting.