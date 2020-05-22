5726 Brewer House Circle, North Bethesda, MD 20852
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Nicely renovated on prime lot backing to open space. Bright walkout basement out to patio. Renovated baths and kitchen. Upstairs laundry. Master bath completely redone with separate shower and tub. Vaulted ceilings. Window treatments. Fantastic condition closer to pool/tennis amenities. Walk to subway and walking trail takes to WholeFOODS. New lighting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
