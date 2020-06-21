5235 KING CHARLES WAY

Amenities

3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, two level condo in Bethesda. Spacious, renovated eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and silestone counters. Separate dining room steps down to large living room with fireplace. Main level also has a powder room. Master bedroom features walk-in closets, private balcony, Attached full-bath with separate shower, soaking tub, and dual vanities. Two more bedrooms - one with a balcony - and a full bath are also on the second level. Close to Grosvenor Metro! Reserved Parking spot included. Pets ok with an additional $200/per pet. No monthly pet rent. Unit is available 7/1. Good Credit Required