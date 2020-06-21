All apartments in North Bethesda
5235 KING CHARLES WAY
Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:03 PM

5235 KING CHARLES WAY

5235 King Charles Way · (301) 986-9401
Location

5235 King Charles Way, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, two level condo in Bethesda. Spacious, renovated eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and silestone counters. Separate dining room steps down to large living room with fireplace. Main level also has a powder room. Master bedroom features walk-in closets, private balcony, Attached full-bath with separate shower, soaking tub, and dual vanities. Two more bedrooms - one with a balcony - and a full bath are also on the second level. Close to Grosvenor Metro! Reserved Parking spot included. Pets ok with an additional $200/per pet. No monthly pet rent. Unit is available 7/1. Good Credit Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 KING CHARLES WAY have any available units?
5235 KING CHARLES WAY has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5235 KING CHARLES WAY have?
Some of 5235 KING CHARLES WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5235 KING CHARLES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5235 KING CHARLES WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 KING CHARLES WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5235 KING CHARLES WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5235 KING CHARLES WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5235 KING CHARLES WAY does offer parking.
Does 5235 KING CHARLES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5235 KING CHARLES WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 KING CHARLES WAY have a pool?
No, 5235 KING CHARLES WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5235 KING CHARLES WAY have accessible units?
No, 5235 KING CHARLES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 KING CHARLES WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5235 KING CHARLES WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5235 KING CHARLES WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5235 KING CHARLES WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
