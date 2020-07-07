All apartments in North Bethesda
5008 Macon RD.
5008 Macon RD.

5008 Macon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Macon Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Split Level Home with Grassy Fenced-in Yard in Randolph Farms Neighborhood - Enter the house off of a porch directly into a large tiled foyer with coat closet. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen (13x9) with new tile floor is located to the right of the foyer and includes an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher. microwave and garbage disposal plus updated counter tops. L-shaped living room (16x12) and dining room (10x9) is located at the back of the house and has refinished hardwood floors. Stairs off of the foyer lead up to the bedrooms. Master bedroom (14x12) includes hardwood floors, his and her closets and a full bath. Two additional bedrooms (10x9) (12x10) also have hardwood floors and share a hall bath. Finished basement includes a large family room (16x13) with wood-burning fireplace, a fourth bedroom (15x11) with full bath along with a lower level with laundry room and lots of storage.

Available immediately. Tenant pays all utilities.

To view, please call 240-383-3158.

(RLNE3688221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Macon RD. have any available units?
5008 Macon RD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5008 Macon RD. have?
Some of 5008 Macon RD.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Macon RD. currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Macon RD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Macon RD. pet-friendly?
No, 5008 Macon RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5008 Macon RD. offer parking?
No, 5008 Macon RD. does not offer parking.
Does 5008 Macon RD. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5008 Macon RD. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Macon RD. have a pool?
No, 5008 Macon RD. does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Macon RD. have accessible units?
No, 5008 Macon RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Macon RD. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Macon RD. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 Macon RD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5008 Macon RD. does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
