5008 Macon RD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

4 Bedroom 3 Bath Split Level Home with Grassy Fenced-in Yard in Randolph Farms Neighborhood - Enter the house off of a porch directly into a large tiled foyer with coat closet. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen (13x9) with new tile floor is located to the right of the foyer and includes an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher. microwave and garbage disposal plus updated counter tops. L-shaped living room (16x12) and dining room (10x9) is located at the back of the house and has refinished hardwood floors. Stairs off of the foyer lead up to the bedrooms. Master bedroom (14x12) includes hardwood floors, his and her closets and a full bath. Two additional bedrooms (10x9) (12x10) also have hardwood floors and share a hall bath. Finished basement includes a large family room (16x13) with wood-burning fireplace, a fourth bedroom (15x11) with full bath along with a lower level with laundry room and lots of storage.



Available immediately. Tenant pays all utilities.



To view, please call 240-383-3158.



