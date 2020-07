Amenities

Randolph Hills community, 3 bedrooms, 3 full designer baths. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and open floor plan on main level. Hardwood on main level. Hugh LL w/ rec room, home office and storage. Deck off of kitchen with fenced backyard. Randolph Hills park down the street. Close to White Flint Metro, shopping and Pike& Rose. Tenant request 24 hrs notice and mask and gloves are required. Call for private showing. House available 6/1/2020.