Last updated August 11 2019 at 11:03 AM

11400 DORCHESTER LN

11400 Dorchester Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11400 Dorchester Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
One of a kind, large beautiful end unit Townhome in a quiet cul de sac located in one of the most attractive Old Georgetown Village Townhome community. This wonderful 4 BRs & 3.5 Bas. This house is minutes to White Flint metro and schools and minutes to I-495 & I-270. The North Bethesda home is centrally located with easy commute to downtown DC, Bethesda, NIH, Bethesda Naval Medical Center, Montgomery Mall & There is excellent shopping nearby at Pike and Rose, Wholefoods, Wildwood Plaza and numerous Centers on Rockville Pike. This end unit townhouse offers 3000 sqft. of living space on three levels, large, plentiful closet space, a spacious walkout basement and fenced in backyard, this Townhouse is a perfect home for a family. The house has been smartly remodeled and refurbished with a new roof, new appliances and beautiful hardwood fls & new wall to wall carpet. Townhouse has an excellent landscaping blends well with the beautiful flora and trees prevalent in the OGV community. Old Georgetown Village is a small serene oasis within a gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11400 DORCHESTER LN have any available units?
11400 DORCHESTER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11400 DORCHESTER LN have?
Some of 11400 DORCHESTER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11400 DORCHESTER LN currently offering any rent specials?
11400 DORCHESTER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11400 DORCHESTER LN pet-friendly?
No, 11400 DORCHESTER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11400 DORCHESTER LN offer parking?
Yes, 11400 DORCHESTER LN offers parking.
Does 11400 DORCHESTER LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11400 DORCHESTER LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11400 DORCHESTER LN have a pool?
No, 11400 DORCHESTER LN does not have a pool.
Does 11400 DORCHESTER LN have accessible units?
No, 11400 DORCHESTER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11400 DORCHESTER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11400 DORCHESTER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 11400 DORCHESTER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11400 DORCHESTER LN does not have units with air conditioning.
