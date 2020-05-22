11400 DORCHESTER LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

One of a kind, large beautiful end unit Townhome in a quiet cul de sac located in one of the most attractive Old Georgetown Village Townhome community. This wonderful 4 BRs & 3.5 Bas. This house is minutes to White Flint metro and schools and minutes to I-495 & I-270. The North Bethesda home is centrally located with easy commute to downtown DC, Bethesda, NIH, Bethesda Naval Medical Center, Montgomery Mall & There is excellent shopping nearby at Pike and Rose, Wholefoods, Wildwood Plaza and numerous Centers on Rockville Pike. This end unit townhouse offers 3000 sqft. of living space on three levels, large, plentiful closet space, a spacious walkout basement and fenced in backyard, this Townhouse is a perfect home for a family. The house has been smartly remodeled and refurbished with a new roof, new appliances and beautiful hardwood fls & new wall to wall carpet. Townhouse has an excellent landscaping blends well with the beautiful flora and trees prevalent in the OGV community. Old Georgetown Village is a small serene oasis within a gated community.