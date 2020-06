Amenities

11203 Schuylkill Road Available 08/01/19 - Largest model home in RH backing to Rock Creek Park. Truly a gem... beautiful hardwd floors, granite counters, new stainless refrigerator, gorgeous finished lower level w/ recessed lighting and bay window looking out to park view. Slate patio and deck, Close to metro, I-270 and I-495. Pets permitted on a case by case basis. Available August 1st



