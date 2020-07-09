10738 BREWER HOUSE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool tennis court

Terrific all brick townhome in Tuckerman Station on a quiet cul-de-sac with ample parking and just steps to the community pool and tennis. Great location! About a mile to the Grosvenor Metro, .75 mile to the Whole Foods and all that NoBe Market has to offer and 2 miles to the MARC train station. The main level features a large, open, eat-in kitchen and family room with fireplace. The updated kitchen has maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The refrigerator and microwave were replaced in 2019. There is also a double door entry to a marble foyer, a step down living room with bay window and plantation shutters, a dining area and half bath. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout. Upper level features include an expansive master bedroom suite with an en suite luxury master bath, a loft, great closet space and a two story vaulted ceiling. The master bath has two sinks, a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Relax in the loft which has a fireplace and skylight. There is also good attic storage. The upper level also has two other bedrooms, a full tub/shower bath, a laundry closet and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. The lower level features a recreation room with fireplace, a wet bar, a den/office, a half bath and a storage room. Finally, enjoy your private rear courtyard with brick walls and patio. All the windows were replaced in 2017.