All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10738 BREWER HOUSE RD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:06 PM

10738 BREWER HOUSE RD

10738 Brewer House Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10738 Brewer House Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
Terrific all brick townhome in Tuckerman Station on a quiet cul-de-sac with ample parking and just steps to the community pool and tennis. Great location! About a mile to the Grosvenor Metro, .75 mile to the Whole Foods and all that NoBe Market has to offer and 2 miles to the MARC train station. The main level features a large, open, eat-in kitchen and family room with fireplace. The updated kitchen has maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The refrigerator and microwave were replaced in 2019. There is also a double door entry to a marble foyer, a step down living room with bay window and plantation shutters, a dining area and half bath. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout. Upper level features include an expansive master bedroom suite with an en suite luxury master bath, a loft, great closet space and a two story vaulted ceiling. The master bath has two sinks, a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Relax in the loft which has a fireplace and skylight. There is also good attic storage. The upper level also has two other bedrooms, a full tub/shower bath, a laundry closet and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. The lower level features a recreation room with fireplace, a wet bar, a den/office, a half bath and a storage room. Finally, enjoy your private rear courtyard with brick walls and patio. All the windows were replaced in 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD have any available units?
10738 BREWER HOUSE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD have?
Some of 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD currently offering any rent specials?
10738 BREWER HOUSE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD pet-friendly?
No, 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD offer parking?
Yes, 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD offers parking.
Does 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD have a pool?
Yes, 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD has a pool.
Does 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD have accessible units?
No, 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10738 BREWER HOUSE RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College