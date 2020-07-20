10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Sunny 1 bedroom 1 bath garden style unit with balcony with view of gardens, pond, and walking paths. Storage room is on lower level of building. Closest of all garden style buildings in GPIV to Strathmore-Grosvenor Metro entrance! I-270, I-495 minutes away; free parking with permit; no pets; non refundable application fee $55 per person paid by master/visa by fax cc auth form. Sentrilock on unit door. Tenant occupied, must set up online via ShowingTime, 2 hour lead time, thanks for your cooperation.