10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:17 AM

10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE

10444 Rockville Pike · No Longer Available
Location

10444 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny 1 bedroom 1 bath garden style unit with balcony with view of gardens, pond, and walking paths. Storage room is on lower level of building. Closest of all garden style buildings in GPIV to Strathmore-Grosvenor Metro entrance! I-270, I-495 minutes away; free parking with permit; no pets; non refundable application fee $55 per person paid by master/visa by fax cc auth form. Sentrilock on unit door. Tenant occupied, must set up online via ShowingTime, 2 hour lead time, thanks for your cooperation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE have any available units?
10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE have?
Some of 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE offers parking.
Does 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE have a pool?
No, 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE have accessible units?
No, 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10444 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
