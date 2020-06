Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors cable included walk in closets

Unit Amenities cable included hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Charming condo in a quiet setting, yet centrally located to major commuter routs. NIH, Walter Reed and Strathmore are minutes away. Conveniently located across from Metro station. ALL utilities and cable included. New Paint, Hardwood floors, Walk-in closet. Award winning Grosvenor Market, Beauty salon, Dry cleaner on property, not to mention the amazing Park and Lake view from your patio.