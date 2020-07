Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Top floor unit has wood floors and tile in bathroom, GREAT location across from Grosvenor/Strathmore (Red Line) Metro Station! You can easily walk there via an underground tunnel. Terrific view from the balcony! Rent INCLUDES heat, a/c, cable, internet, water! The development offers a pool, walk/jog trails, a grocery/convenience store on campus and more!