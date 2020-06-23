Nice Cape in the sought after New Carrollton with hardwood floors on main and upper level. Nice back yard, upper level bathroom renovated 2018, fully finished basement. $35 application fee for each applicant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6410 FAIRBORN TERRACE have any available units?
6410 FAIRBORN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
Is 6410 FAIRBORN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6410 FAIRBORN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.