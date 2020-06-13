Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

362 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New Carrollton, MD

Finding an apartment in New Carrollton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Results within 1 mile of New Carrollton
Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
14 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,363
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
East Riverdale
3 Units Available
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanham-Seabrook
1 Unit Available
9246 Annapolis Rd
9246 Annapolis Road, Lanham, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1560 sqft
9246 Annapolis Rd Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Cape Cod in Lanham! - Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
7730 Harkins Road
7730 Harkins Road, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
575 sqft
At the Remy Apartments be greeted by high quality interiors that truly reflect your style. Revel in resort amenities and experience what it is like to be part of this amazing community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7229 MORRISON DRIVE
7229 Morrison Drive, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1351 sqft
Nice end unit townhouse. 3 bdrms and 2 baths up. main level living, dining and eat in eat in kitchen. Slider with vertical blinds to deck. Step up dining room. Basement family room with wood fire place.
Results within 5 miles of New Carrollton
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Chillum
27 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Mount Rainier
59 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
23 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Chillum
27 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,659
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Greater Landover
25 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
75 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
East Riverdale
6 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
City Guide for New Carrollton, MD

New Carrollton, a city located in Prince George's County, is built on a former estate owned by Edward L. Mahoney, a prominent figure in the history of horse racing.

Though Mahoney died in 1957, a developer named Albert W. Turner bought this land and created a suburb to continue the use of it. Eventually, Carrollton was born, named after the early Maryland settler Charles Carroll, and the city was added to two other smaller cities and called Carrollton by 1966. Today, New Carrollton remains a lovely place with a suburban feel. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in New Carrollton, MD

Finding an apartment in New Carrollton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

