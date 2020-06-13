362 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New Carrollton, MD
New Carrollton, a city located in Prince George's County, is built on a former estate owned by Edward L. Mahoney, a prominent figure in the history of horse racing.
Though Mahoney died in 1957, a developer named Albert W. Turner bought this land and created a suburb to continue the use of it. Eventually, Carrollton was born, named after the early Maryland settler Charles Carroll, and the city was added to two other smaller cities and called Carrollton by 1966. Today, New Carrollton remains a lovely place with a suburban feel. See more
Finding an apartment in New Carrollton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.