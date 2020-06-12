/
2 bedroom apartments
382 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Carrollton, MD
18 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
875 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
13 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
1 Unit Available
5530 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE
5530 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
867 sqft
Great rental property... Ready to Move In... Two bedroom, one bath condo near the New Carrollton Metro and shopping within minutes. Will be available on July 15th, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of New Carrollton
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
East Riverdale
10 Units Available
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
15 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Results within 5 miles of New Carrollton
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Greater Landover
26 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
90 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
16 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
East Riverdale
5 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Cheverly
10 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
894 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Greater Landover
5 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
12 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
838 sqft
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Chillum
8 Units Available
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
2 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
40 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Chillum
22 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1100 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
