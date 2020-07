Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill conference room courtyard e-payments google fiber guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving tennis court

If accessibility is important to you, Fountain Club should be your next home. This exceptional apartment home is close to I-495 and I-295, with the Metro Bus and Metro Rail minutes from your door.