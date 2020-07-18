All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 922 Rose Anne Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
922 Rose Anne Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

922 Rose Anne Rd

922 Rose Anne Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

922 Rose Anne Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Classic Cape Cod - Over-sized Garage and Large Yard - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cape Cod with a Over-sized Garage and Large Yard

Home Features:
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Eating area just off the kitchen.
The main level has a bedroom and a large bathroom
Second level has two nice sized bedrooms
Laminate flooring on the main level and carpet on second level
The yard offers plenty of space for kids to play
Off street parking with a long driveway that leads to the garage
Close to Route 2 and 10 off of Furnace Branch Road

No pets, non-smoking, and not for commercial use.

https://www.google.com/maps/@39.1723302,-76.6179826,14.5z

Apply Now:

https://keyrenter037.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=cf626232-23a9-4e0a-a30d-d86c44bf2744&source=Website

Keyrenterannapolis.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4583026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Rose Anne Rd have any available units?
922 Rose Anne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 Rose Anne Rd have?
Some of 922 Rose Anne Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Rose Anne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
922 Rose Anne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Rose Anne Rd pet-friendly?
No, 922 Rose Anne Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 922 Rose Anne Rd offer parking?
Yes, 922 Rose Anne Rd offers parking.
Does 922 Rose Anne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 Rose Anne Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Rose Anne Rd have a pool?
Yes, 922 Rose Anne Rd has a pool.
Does 922 Rose Anne Rd have accessible units?
No, 922 Rose Anne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Rose Anne Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Rose Anne Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11
Glen Burnie, MD 21108
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College