922 Rose Anne Rd

Classic Cape Cod - Over-sized Garage and Large Yard - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cape Cod with a Over-sized Garage and Large Yard



Home Features:

Updated kitchen with granite counter tops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Eating area just off the kitchen.

The main level has a bedroom and a large bathroom

Second level has two nice sized bedrooms

Laminate flooring on the main level and carpet on second level

The yard offers plenty of space for kids to play

Off street parking with a long driveway that leads to the garage

Close to Route 2 and 10 off of Furnace Branch Road



No pets, non-smoking, and not for commercial use.



No Pets Allowed



