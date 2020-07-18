922 Rose Anne Rd

Amenities
Classic Cape Cod - Over-sized Garage and Large Yard - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cape Cod with a Over-sized Garage and Large Yard
Home Features:
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Eating area just off the kitchen.
The main level has a bedroom and a large bathroom
Second level has two nice sized bedrooms
Laminate flooring on the main level and carpet on second level
The yard offers plenty of space for kids to play
Off street parking with a long driveway that leads to the garage
Close to Route 2 and 10 off of Furnace Branch Road
No pets, non-smoking, and not for commercial use.
