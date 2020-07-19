All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8247 Rupert Road South

8247 Rupert Road North · No Longer Available
Location

8247 Rupert Road North, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful 4BR/2BA Split Level Single Family Home in Great Millersville Location! - Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 full bath split level single family home in Millersville, MD! Great commuter location within minutes of Rt 97, Rt 100, Rt 2, Baltimore, BWI, Annapolis and Ft. Meade. Main level features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo and a fully equipped kitchen with tiled flooring, custom tiled backsplash, updated fixtures and all stainless appliances including gas stove. A full hall bath leads to 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, including a master bedroom with a full master bath with custom tiled flooring. The lower level features a second living space/basement clubroom with brick gas fireplace, additional under-stair closet storage, optional 4th bedroom and a laundry/utility room with washer/dryer. Enjoy spending time outdoors and entertaining guests on the private rear deck and fenced backyard. Basketball courts, playground and private pool nearby!

Dogs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Contact Sophia at (443) 758-1005 for details or to schedule an appointment or email scolon@baymgmtgroup.com.

Here is the link to apply on our website:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

Good Credit Score required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4117147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8247 Rupert Road South have any available units?
8247 Rupert Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8247 Rupert Road South have?
Some of 8247 Rupert Road South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8247 Rupert Road South currently offering any rent specials?
8247 Rupert Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8247 Rupert Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8247 Rupert Road South is pet friendly.
Does 8247 Rupert Road South offer parking?
No, 8247 Rupert Road South does not offer parking.
Does 8247 Rupert Road South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8247 Rupert Road South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8247 Rupert Road South have a pool?
Yes, 8247 Rupert Road South has a pool.
Does 8247 Rupert Road South have accessible units?
No, 8247 Rupert Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 8247 Rupert Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8247 Rupert Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
