Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
8226 Great Bend Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:26 PM

8226 Great Bend Road

8226 Great Bend Road · No Longer Available
Location

8226 Great Bend Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8226 Great Bend Road Available 06/05/20 Fantastic Fully Renovated End Unit Townhouse. - 8226 Great Bend Road

Fantastic Renovated End Unit Townhouse. Completely updated property to include all new flooring, kitchen, baths, windows, paint & HVAC. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & tons of cabinet. Open Concept main level, with half bath and front loader washer/dryer. 3 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom are located upstairs. Private fenced in back yard. Close to I-97, BWI & NSA.

Landlord will accept pets case by case - add $25.00 per month as pet rent.

For more information or to request a showing please contact:

Ben Mueller
Innovative Properties
410-268-8400
bmueller@innovprop.com

(RLNE2569677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 Great Bend Road have any available units?
8226 Great Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8226 Great Bend Road have?
Some of 8226 Great Bend Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 Great Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
8226 Great Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 Great Bend Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8226 Great Bend Road is pet friendly.
Does 8226 Great Bend Road offer parking?
No, 8226 Great Bend Road does not offer parking.
Does 8226 Great Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8226 Great Bend Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 Great Bend Road have a pool?
No, 8226 Great Bend Road does not have a pool.
Does 8226 Great Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 8226 Great Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 Great Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8226 Great Bend Road does not have units with dishwashers.

