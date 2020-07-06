Amenities

8226 Great Bend Road Available 06/05/20 Fantastic Fully Renovated End Unit Townhouse. - 8226 Great Bend Road



Fantastic Renovated End Unit Townhouse. Completely updated property to include all new flooring, kitchen, baths, windows, paint & HVAC. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & tons of cabinet. Open Concept main level, with half bath and front loader washer/dryer. 3 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom are located upstairs. Private fenced in back yard. Close to I-97, BWI & NSA.



Landlord will accept pets case by case - add $25.00 per month as pet rent.



For more information or to request a showing please contact:



Ben Mueller

Innovative Properties

410-268-8400

bmueller@innovprop.com



