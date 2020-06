Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious home available for immediate occupancy. Much larger than it looks. Main level with hardwood in the LR/DR plus a vaulted ceiling. Renovated kitchen with breakfast bar. Main level bathroom features jetted soaking tub. Lower level features a family room with fireplace, two bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry/storage plus utility room and a walk-out to backyard. Great location on a quiet no-thru street. Prefer no pets but may consider on case-by-case basis.