7711 LEXINGTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful new TH in new community of Cohansey Overlook conveniently located off Old Stage. You won't believe how open and spacious this home is featuring main entry level at ground floor/garage, with Family Room with Sliders to yard, up one level to Mid Level with open concept Kitchen - Dining - Living Room. Gorgeous hardwood floors, paint color, stylish Kitchen with Quartz, Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooking, huge island, dinette space for eat-in area and half bath. Upper Level with Master Bedroom with en suite full bath with over sized vanity/counter area and beautiful shower with glass doors. Two additional Bedrooms, Upper Level Laundry Room and Full Bath. There is a large deck off Living Room overlooking open space. Tenant responsible for all utilities, cable/internet and maintenance of HVAC and appliances as needed. Seeking someone who will treat this new TH like it is their own. No Groups, No Pets, No Smoking. Qualifying income of $66,000 with credit score of 620 or better. Application + 2 pay stubs + photo ID + good references required.