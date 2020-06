Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

POSSIBLE 4/5 BEDROOM EOG BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GREAT AREA!This home boast lots of natural light & open spaces. Lrg eat in kitchen w/island & deck off kitchen.Updated appliances & granite counters. Bsmt is fully finished with 2 rooms that could be great 4th bedroom, den, office, playroom, etc. All neutral throughout. 2nd floor laundry room. MBR has walk in cls & prvt deck. HOA included.Avail-8/1/17