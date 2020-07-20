7121 YAMHILL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

UNDER 1 YEAR YOUNG boasting 4th floor loft, roof top deck, bathroom, closet space and ample light. Your next home offers a solar package like no other, and low maintenance. Main level upgraded from front to back, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dry bar area, pantry, wood floors. Stellar master bedroom and bathroom, walk in closet, stand up shower, glass enclosure. Basement level perfect for entertaining, opens to covered patio, vinyl fenced yard. THIS IS A MUST SEE TODAY! Applications to be submitted to https://www.1choicepropertymanagement.com/application/