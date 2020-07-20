All apartments in Glen Burnie
7121 YAMHILL WAY
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

7121 YAMHILL WAY

7121 Yamhill Way · No Longer Available
Location

7121 Yamhill Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
UNDER 1 YEAR YOUNG boasting 4th floor loft, roof top deck, bathroom, closet space and ample light. Your next home offers a solar package like no other, and low maintenance. Main level upgraded from front to back, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dry bar area, pantry, wood floors. Stellar master bedroom and bathroom, walk in closet, stand up shower, glass enclosure. Basement level perfect for entertaining, opens to covered patio, vinyl fenced yard. THIS IS A MUST SEE TODAY! Applications to be submitted to https://www.1choicepropertymanagement.com/application/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 YAMHILL WAY have any available units?
7121 YAMHILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7121 YAMHILL WAY have?
Some of 7121 YAMHILL WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7121 YAMHILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7121 YAMHILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 YAMHILL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7121 YAMHILL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 7121 YAMHILL WAY offer parking?
No, 7121 YAMHILL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7121 YAMHILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7121 YAMHILL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 YAMHILL WAY have a pool?
No, 7121 YAMHILL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7121 YAMHILL WAY have accessible units?
No, 7121 YAMHILL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 YAMHILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7121 YAMHILL WAY has units with dishwashers.
