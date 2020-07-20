6524 CLEAR DROP COURT

Amenities

Welcome to this 2 bedroom,2 full bath, double master bedroom condo in the Cromwell Fountain condo complex. When you walk in the door, make a quick left into your first master bedroom. there is a short hall with a dual closet on the left.The full master bath is on the right. Walk through hall into a nice size bedroom.At the front doorway move forward and see your glass inclosed fireplace. The hall opens to a large living room adjacent your separate dining area. The kitchen has a window counter that opens towards the living room. Kitchen features Refrigerator,microwave,stove,dishwasher and a breakfast nook. Leading down the back hall is your 2nd master bedroom with a walk-in closet and another full bath. We hope to see you soon.