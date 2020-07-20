All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
6524 CLEAR DROP COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6524 CLEAR DROP COURT

6524 Clear Drop Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6524 Clear Drop Ct, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome to this 2 bedroom,2 full bath, double master bedroom condo in the Cromwell Fountain condo complex. When you walk in the door, make a quick left into your first master bedroom. there is a short hall with a dual closet on the left.The full master bath is on the right. Walk through hall into a nice size bedroom.At the front doorway move forward and see your glass inclosed fireplace. The hall opens to a large living room adjacent your separate dining area. The kitchen has a window counter that opens towards the living room. Kitchen features Refrigerator,microwave,stove,dishwasher and a breakfast nook. Leading down the back hall is your 2nd master bedroom with a walk-in closet and another full bath. We hope to see you soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have any available units?
6524 CLEAR DROP COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have?
Some of 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6524 CLEAR DROP COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT offer parking?
No, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have a pool?
No, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have accessible units?
No, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6524 CLEAR DROP COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11
Glen Burnie, MD 21108
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College