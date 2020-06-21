6506 HOME WATER WAY.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Must see this gorgeous, remodeled and rarely on the market, 3 bedroom condo. This unit boasts a secured building, recessed lighting, newer bathrooms, hardwood floors, marble counter tops in the kitchen and with 2 entrys to private screened in deck. Unit has washer and dryer. Conveniently located to shopping and highways. Commute to military installations: Ft Meade, Curtis Bay Coast Guard Yard, Annapolis Naval Base and Naval Academy. Amenity rich community with pool right around the corner, tennis and tot lots.