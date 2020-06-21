All apartments in Glen Burnie
6506 HOME WATER WAY.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:32 AM

6506 HOME WATER WAY

6506 Home Water Way · (301) 523-9050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6506 Home Water Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Must see this gorgeous, remodeled and rarely on the market, 3 bedroom condo. This unit boasts a secured building, recessed lighting, newer bathrooms, hardwood floors, marble counter tops in the kitchen and with 2 entrys to private screened in deck. Unit has washer and dryer. Conveniently located to shopping and highways. Commute to military installations: Ft Meade, Curtis Bay Coast Guard Yard, Annapolis Naval Base and Naval Academy. Amenity rich community with pool right around the corner, tennis and tot lots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6506 HOME WATER WAY have any available units?
6506 HOME WATER WAY has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 HOME WATER WAY have?
Some of 6506 HOME WATER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 HOME WATER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6506 HOME WATER WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 HOME WATER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6506 HOME WATER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 6506 HOME WATER WAY offer parking?
No, 6506 HOME WATER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6506 HOME WATER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6506 HOME WATER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 HOME WATER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6506 HOME WATER WAY has a pool.
Does 6506 HOME WATER WAY have accessible units?
No, 6506 HOME WATER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 HOME WATER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 HOME WATER WAY has units with dishwashers.

