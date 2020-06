Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Single family home with huge yard available for rent. Nicely updated with modern finishes.Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer inside the home. Huge master suite with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. Two large bedrooms with a full bathroom in the hallway. Large open space to entertain in the living/dining/kitchen. Vinyl floors throughout the home. Show and rent today. Also available for sale, please contact lister for terms on purchase.