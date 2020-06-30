All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:56 AM

505 STANHOME DR

505 Stanhome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 Stanhome Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Best deal in town! Beautifully renovated 3 bd, 2 1/2 bath single family home with an oversized room outside of one of the bedrooms that can be used as the 4th bedroom or a huge walk-in closet. Kitchen with high end appliances, granite counter tops, island, double wall ovens, hardwood floors and wood blinds throughout lower level. Master suite with walk in closet, shower and jetted tub. Back yard with privacy fence, in-ground pool. About 2000 SQ FT of finished space. Application can be submitted online through www.longandfoster.com. Find the property by address (make sure you use the drop box to change to "for rent"), click on apply button. 24-48 hr turnaround.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 STANHOME DR have any available units?
505 STANHOME DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 STANHOME DR have?
Some of 505 STANHOME DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 STANHOME DR currently offering any rent specials?
505 STANHOME DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 STANHOME DR pet-friendly?
No, 505 STANHOME DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 505 STANHOME DR offer parking?
No, 505 STANHOME DR does not offer parking.
Does 505 STANHOME DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 STANHOME DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 STANHOME DR have a pool?
Yes, 505 STANHOME DR has a pool.
Does 505 STANHOME DR have accessible units?
No, 505 STANHOME DR does not have accessible units.
Does 505 STANHOME DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 STANHOME DR does not have units with dishwashers.

