Adorable cape cod has been nicely updated with fresh paint and carpet. Main level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Upper level is a large bedrooms with lots of closet and storage space. Kitchen opens to deck over looking large yard. Huge barn has loft level with TONS of storage space and electric. House has been updated with high efficiency HVAC and blow in insulation which will help keep your energy bills as low as possible. Convenient commuter location not far from 100. Professionally managed rental. $50 application fee per adult. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 MANOR ROAD have any available units?
503 MANOR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.