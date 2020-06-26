503 MANOR ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable cape cod has been nicely updated with fresh paint and carpet. Main level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Upper level is a large bedrooms with lots of closet and storage space. Kitchen opens to deck over looking large yard. Huge barn has loft level with TONS of storage space and electric. House has been updated with high efficiency HVAC and blow in insulation which will help keep your energy bills as low as possible. Convenient commuter location not far from 100. Professionally managed rental. $50 application fee per adult. Pets considered on a case by case basis.