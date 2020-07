Amenities

Gorgeous rental in the heart of Old Glen Burnie. House was totally renovated just two years ago and features a huge garage/workshop with space for 4 cars and access off the alley behind the house. Fresh paint, recent carpet throughout, updated kitchen and bath. Large living room plus a spacious family room opens to deck and fenced yard. 3BR's on the main level with a 4th on the upper level. Main level laundry. Larger than it looks! Available now. Sorry, but no pets allowed.