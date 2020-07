Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Well-maintained single-family home with 3 Bedrooms on upper level. Use lower level as 4th Bedroom or Rec Room with built-ins, full jacuzzi bath and walk-in closet. Kitchen has 42" cherry cabinets and tile flooring. Breakfast area off kitchen, leading to Family Room. Spacious Living Room/Dining Room combination. New carpet and paint. New HVAC system. Deck off Family Room to spacious yard. Must have good credit and good rental history. A MUST SEE!