4 Leymar Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home features an open layout, family room, sleeping loft, deck, pier, 10,000# boat lift, fire-pit, and a nice quiet setting. There are 2 beds, 1 sleeping loft, 1 bath. There is a storage area in the basement and off street parking. Kitchen has been updated and we just had the first floor repainted. New carpet to be installed. Includes oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer and central HVAC.



This home sits on a small lot which rolls down to the water. Area in the rear yard to hang out by the fire pit or fish or crab off of the pier. Relaxing views of the water from the deck or backyard. Conveniently located to Route 10, Ritchie Highway and 695. Close to shopping, schools and parks.



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED:

PET RULE: PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Security Deposit equal to one months rent

* $350 pet deposit per pet

* $15.00/ month admin fee may apply.



