All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 4 Leymar Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
4 Leymar Road
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

4 Leymar Road

4 Leymar Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4 Leymar Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waterfront Home In Country Club Estates off of Marley Creek - Waterfront Home In Country Club Estates off of Marley Creek

This beautiful home features an open layout, family room, sleeping loft, deck, pier, 10,000# boat lift, fire-pit, and a nice quiet setting. There are 2 beds, 1 sleeping loft, 1 bath. There is a storage area in the basement and off street parking. Kitchen has been updated and we just had the first floor repainted. New carpet to be installed. Includes oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer and central HVAC.

This home sits on a small lot which rolls down to the water. Area in the rear yard to hang out by the fire pit or fish or crab off of the pier. Relaxing views of the water from the deck or backyard. Conveniently located to Route 10, Ritchie Highway and 695. Close to shopping, schools and parks.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/4+Leymar+Rd,+Glen+Burnie,+MD+21060/@39.1623101,-76.5955487,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b7fc55376182ab:0x8dd18d3bb293bb1!8m2!3d39.162306!4d-76.59336?hl=en&authuser=0

Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com or go to this link https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4-leymar?p=Company

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED:
PET RULE: PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit equal to one months rent
* $350 pet deposit per pet
* $15.00/ month admin fee may apply.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE5116484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Leymar Road have any available units?
4 Leymar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Leymar Road have?
Some of 4 Leymar Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Leymar Road currently offering any rent specials?
4 Leymar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Leymar Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Leymar Road is pet friendly.
Does 4 Leymar Road offer parking?
Yes, 4 Leymar Road offers parking.
Does 4 Leymar Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Leymar Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Leymar Road have a pool?
No, 4 Leymar Road does not have a pool.
Does 4 Leymar Road have accessible units?
No, 4 Leymar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Leymar Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Leymar Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11
Glen Burnie, MD 21108
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College