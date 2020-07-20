Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

381 Phirne Rd W Available 08/05/19 3/4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 4 level Great Community - Rare 4 level Split with 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath, Office (4th bedroom), Hardwood flooring throughout, Large family room. Open Living room, Contemporary kitchen with Large Island, built in speakers, and much more. Walk to the North Arundel Aquatic center.

Pets will be considered on a case by case scenario with a minimum of $500.00 deposit and $50.00 per month Pet fee.



All adults must have credit scores no less than 650, income 3x's monthly rent ($5625 or more per month).



(RLNE4166607)