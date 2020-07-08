328 KING GEORGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located, with quick access to Rt 100 and 97. This stone front rancher features a front porch over sized garage 26X26, stainless steel appliances, 2 updated bathrooms , finished lower level, two driveways and additional parking . The back yard is great for cook outs with a concrete patio and fence, Prefer no pets, will consider on a case by case. No smokers. Available July 1. Due to the COVID-19 owners request min of 2 hours notice, only 2 adults leasing and their agent for showings. Must wear mask and prefer gloves while in the house. Please contact listing agent with any questions.