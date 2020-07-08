All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
328 KING GEORGE DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

328 KING GEORGE DRIVE

328 King George Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

328 King George Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located, with quick access to Rt 100 and 97. This stone front rancher features a front porch over sized garage 26X26, stainless steel appliances, 2 updated bathrooms , finished lower level, two driveways and additional parking . The back yard is great for cook outs with a concrete patio and fence, Prefer no pets, will consider on a case by case. No smokers. Available July 1. Due to the COVID-19 owners request min of 2 hours notice, only 2 adults leasing and their agent for showings. Must wear mask and prefer gloves while in the house. Please contact listing agent with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE have any available units?
328 KING GEORGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE have?
Some of 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
328 KING GEORGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 KING GEORGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11
Glen Burnie, MD 21108
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College