All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A
Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:39 PM

314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A

314 Georgia Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

314 Georgia Avenue Northeast, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated upstairs unit in an end unit townhouse. Tenant has use of outside shed and concrete patio. With a porch in the front and sunroom in the back this apartment boasts plenty of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout, brand new appliances, new paint, and updated kitchen will make you feel confident that is the home for you!

Pets case-by-case and vouches accepted.

Contact Provision Property Management today to learn more and to set up a time to view the property.

Utilities Included. No Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A have any available units?
314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A have?
Some of 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A currently offering any rent specials?
314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A is pet friendly.
Does 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A offer parking?
No, 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A does not offer parking.
Does 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A have a pool?
No, 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A does not have a pool.
Does 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A have accessible units?
No, 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11
Glen Burnie, MD 21108
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlen Burnie 2 Bedroom Apartments
Glen Burnie Cheap ApartmentsGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Apartments
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College