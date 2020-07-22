314 Georgia Avenue Northeast - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated upstairs unit in an end unit townhouse. Tenant has use of outside shed and concrete patio. With a porch in the front and sunroom in the back this apartment boasts plenty of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout, brand new appliances, new paint, and updated kitchen will make you feel confident that is the home for you!



Pets case-by-case and vouches accepted.



Contact Provision Property Management today to learn more and to set up a time to view the property.



Utilities Included. No Laundry