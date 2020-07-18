All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 305 Addisson Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
305 Addisson Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

305 Addisson Dr

305 Addisson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

305 Addisson Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Glen Burnie! Walk on up to your quaint front porch and entry way! Walk inside to your family room with wall to wall carpeting and big windows. Opening up to your dining room with more natural light! An Eat In Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a pantry and ample storage cabinets, and direct access to your huge fenced in backyard! Big living room with wall to wall carpeting, more big windows, and a decorative fireplace. There is also a half bath and direct access to the garage for added convenience. Upstairs boasts 4 huge bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! The master suite is very big with a massive walk in closet and an updated master bathroom with glass shower and jetted tub! The other three bedrooms are big with great closet space and share an updated full bathroom with a shower/tub combo and updated vanity!

The Lower Level is the perfect storage basement with tons of room for storage and an LG Full Size Washer & Dryer for added convenience! There is also direct access to the backyard from the basement!

The home has a two car garage and a big driveway for ample parking!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Addisson Dr have any available units?
305 Addisson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Addisson Dr have?
Some of 305 Addisson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Addisson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
305 Addisson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Addisson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 305 Addisson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 305 Addisson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 305 Addisson Dr offers parking.
Does 305 Addisson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Addisson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Addisson Dr have a pool?
No, 305 Addisson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 305 Addisson Dr have accessible units?
No, 305 Addisson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Addisson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Addisson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College