305 Addisson Dr

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Glen Burnie! Walk on up to your quaint front porch and entry way! Walk inside to your family room with wall to wall carpeting and big windows. Opening up to your dining room with more natural light! An Eat In Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a pantry and ample storage cabinets, and direct access to your huge fenced in backyard! Big living room with wall to wall carpeting, more big windows, and a decorative fireplace. There is also a half bath and direct access to the garage for added convenience. Upstairs boasts 4 huge bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! The master suite is very big with a massive walk in closet and an updated master bathroom with glass shower and jetted tub! The other three bedrooms are big with great closet space and share an updated full bathroom with a shower/tub combo and updated vanity!



The Lower Level is the perfect storage basement with tons of room for storage and an LG Full Size Washer & Dryer for added convenience! There is also direct access to the backyard from the basement!



The home has a two car garage and a big driveway for ample parking!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



