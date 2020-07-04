284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

HUGE 2500+ sq ft in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with LL Family Room!! Lots of upgrades over the last 5 years including new HVAC, H2o heater, window treatments, ceiling fans, all new carpeting, fresh paint, remodeled kitchen w/new 42" white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and flooring. Breakfast room opens to a large deck. 4 bedrooms on the upper level with 2 full baths (1 completely updated)! SO MUCH SPACE for the $$. No Pets Please. Good credit and stable employment required.