All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:20 PM

284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT

284 Oakwood Village Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

284 Oakwood Village Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
HUGE 2500+ sq ft in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with LL Family Room!! Lots of upgrades over the last 5 years including new HVAC, H2o heater, window treatments, ceiling fans, all new carpeting, fresh paint, remodeled kitchen w/new 42" white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and flooring. Breakfast room opens to a large deck. 4 bedrooms on the upper level with 2 full baths (1 completely updated)! SO MUCH SPACE for the $$. No Pets Please. Good credit and stable employment required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT have any available units?
284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT have?
Some of 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT currently offering any rent specials?
284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT pet-friendly?
No, 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT offer parking?
Yes, 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT offers parking.
Does 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT have a pool?
No, 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT does not have a pool.
Does 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT have accessible units?
No, 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 OAKWOOD VILLAGE CT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College