Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This townhome in OLD MiIl Il is newly renovated and ready to go. The kitchen has a new backsplash and new cabinet, new granite countertops, and a new laminate floor. Features 3 levels of living with finished basement with ( 4th bedroom or office or rec. room).The first level and lower level has new laminate flooring. The upstairs has a new carpet and a completely new bath. The whole home has a fresh coat of paint. $55 application fee per adult. No pets! Rent includes trash and sewer and 1 parking space.