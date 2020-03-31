211 Truck Farm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 BR/2 Full 2 Half Bath townhome in Glen Burnie. This amazing townhome has a one car garage and driveway for added parking. The lower level has a finished carpeted space with recessed lighting and access to your fenced in backyard. The main level exposes hardwood flooring an open living/dining/kitchen combo. The kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast island, custom tiled back splash, pantry closet, and all stainless appliances. The updated hall half bath has additional closet storage space. The upper level has two spacious spare bedrooms with a full sized bath. The master has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and additional closet for added storage. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, tiled flooring, and tiled stand up shower enclosure with bench. Upper level also has a full sized laundry room for added convenience.



Pets are welcome with an additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE4789962)