209 1ST AVENUE SW

If you are looking for the perfect single family home in Glen Burnie, look no further! This lovely craftsman style home has it all. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a cozy fireplace for the upcoming winter evenings, two main level bedrooms with a full bathroom + an open concept kitchen and dining room with stainless steel appliances and butcher block counter tops. The sun porch off the kitchen leads to the awesome fenced backyard with a stone patio and convenient shed for all your tools. The 2nd level has 2 additional bedrooms with a fully renovated bathroom and GIANT walk in closet. The front porch is just perfect for a morning cup of coffee and the location can't be beat!