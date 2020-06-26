All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

209 1ST AVENUE SW

209 1st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

209 1st Avenue Southwest, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
If you are looking for the perfect single family home in Glen Burnie, look no further! This lovely craftsman style home has it all. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a cozy fireplace for the upcoming winter evenings, two main level bedrooms with a full bathroom + an open concept kitchen and dining room with stainless steel appliances and butcher block counter tops. The sun porch off the kitchen leads to the awesome fenced backyard with a stone patio and convenient shed for all your tools. The 2nd level has 2 additional bedrooms with a fully renovated bathroom and GIANT walk in closet. The front porch is just perfect for a morning cup of coffee and the location can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 1ST AVENUE SW have any available units?
209 1ST AVENUE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 1ST AVENUE SW have?
Some of 209 1ST AVENUE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 1ST AVENUE SW currently offering any rent specials?
209 1ST AVENUE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 1ST AVENUE SW pet-friendly?
No, 209 1ST AVENUE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 209 1ST AVENUE SW offer parking?
No, 209 1ST AVENUE SW does not offer parking.
Does 209 1ST AVENUE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 1ST AVENUE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 1ST AVENUE SW have a pool?
No, 209 1ST AVENUE SW does not have a pool.
Does 209 1ST AVENUE SW have accessible units?
No, 209 1ST AVENUE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 209 1ST AVENUE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 1ST AVENUE SW has units with dishwashers.
