Beautiful Rancher in Glen Burnie featuring a large fenced yard and finished basement! Home features hardwood floors on the main level, bay window in the living room and large front porch. Fenced yard includes a shed for storage and large parking pad can accommodate multiple vehicles. Recently painted throughout. Finished basement includes a full bathroom and wood burning fire place. Two bonus rooms in the basement for gym, office and/or storage. Easy Access to Washington DC, Baltimore and Annapolis. Tenant responsible for all Utilities. Minimum Credit and Income requirements. Pets considered on a Case by Case basis.Contact today to schedule a showing!