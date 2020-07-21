1543 Hodges Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport game room on-site laundry parking

This is a wonderful opportunity to live on the water! Home is recently remodeled with beautiful finishes throughout. From the open concept floor plan, fun family game room loft, updated kitchen, to the abundance of natural light, huge master suite, great yard, private dock, and gorgeous water views this property has it all. Tenants have access to kayaks and you are only a short paddle away from three local waterfront restaurants! This property is perfect for young professionals working in Baltimore that don't want to deal with terrible traffic, but also don't want to deal with living in the city.



Pets on case-by-case.



Call or email today to schedule a showing and prepared to be AMAZED, because the pictures really don't do it justice.