Last updated March 14 2020 at 10:56 PM

1543 Hodges Avenue

Location

1543 Hodges Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
game room
on-site laundry
parking
This is a wonderful opportunity to live on the water! Home is recently remodeled with beautiful finishes throughout. From the open concept floor plan, fun family game room loft, updated kitchen, to the abundance of natural light, huge master suite, great yard, private dock, and gorgeous water views this property has it all. Tenants have access to kayaks and you are only a short paddle away from three local waterfront restaurants! This property is perfect for young professionals working in Baltimore that don't want to deal with terrible traffic, but also don't want to deal with living in the city.

Pets on case-by-case.

Call or email today to schedule a showing and prepared to be AMAZED, because the pictures really don't do it justice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Hodges Avenue have any available units?
1543 Hodges Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Hodges Avenue have?
Some of 1543 Hodges Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Hodges Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Hodges Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Hodges Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 Hodges Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1543 Hodges Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Hodges Avenue offers parking.
Does 1543 Hodges Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 Hodges Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Hodges Avenue have a pool?
No, 1543 Hodges Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Hodges Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1543 Hodges Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Hodges Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Hodges Avenue has units with dishwashers.
