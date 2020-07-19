All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
147 FOXVIEW DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

147 FOXVIEW DRIVE

147 Foxview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
South Gate
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

147 Foxview Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOVELY 3BR HOME WITH DECK AND FENCED BACK YARD**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
147 FOXVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
147 FOXVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College