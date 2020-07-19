Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
147 FOXVIEW DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
147 FOXVIEW DRIVE
147 Foxview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
South Gate
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
147 Foxview Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOVELY 3BR HOME WITH DECK AND FENCED BACK YARD**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
147 FOXVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
147 FOXVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
.
Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 FOXVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Similar Pages
Glen Burnie 1 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap Places
Glen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Gate
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College