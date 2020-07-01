All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

14 3rd ave SW

14 3rd Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

14 3rd Ave SW, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom apartment in Glen Burnie MD - Property Id: 246128

Beautiful and Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Glen Burnie. Brand new hardwood floors and freshly painted unit filled with sunlight. First floor access makes it very convenient. Great location close to many major highways, bus routes making it a commuters dream. Easy access to Baltimore,Annapolis, and Fort mead and BWI airport.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246128
Property Id 246128

(RLNE5646512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 3rd ave SW have any available units?
14 3rd ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 3rd ave SW have?
Some of 14 3rd ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 3rd ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
14 3rd ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 3rd ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 3rd ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 14 3rd ave SW offer parking?
No, 14 3rd ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 14 3rd ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 3rd ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 3rd ave SW have a pool?
No, 14 3rd ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 14 3rd ave SW have accessible units?
No, 14 3rd ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 14 3rd ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 3rd ave SW has units with dishwashers.

