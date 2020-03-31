121 FOXCHASE DRIVE

Amenities
Available now, End Unit Town, Open floor-plan, Rear deck secluded back yard, Finished basement, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer. We accept Section 8 housing vouchers Spacious 2 Bedroom Town home for Rent in Desirable Fox Chase Community. Partially Finished basement, Kitchen has Ceramic Back Splash, and Ceramic Floors and Master Bedroom Fresh Paint!! Near Rt 100, hospital and Ft Meade/NSA. Pets on a case by case basis, Decent Credit a Must! *****Look in documents section for application information*****