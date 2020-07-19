1111 GB way

Amenities

Glen Burnie Luxury Townhome - HOME SHARE - Property Id: 97296



1 furnished bedroom available in luxury garaged Townhome in Glen Burnie. Community is peaceful, has private marina for water activities and many wooded walking trails. Private bath and walk-in closet. Use includes kitchen and living room plus utilities. Asking $750 per month. *Optional second bedroom available for additional cost. Call Mike at 301-213-8931.

No Pets Allowed



