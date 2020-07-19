All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 1111 GB way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
1111 GB way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 GB way

1111 Ritchie Hwy NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1111 Ritchie Hwy NE, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
Glen Burnie Luxury Townhome - HOME SHARE - Property Id: 97296

1 furnished bedroom available in luxury garaged Townhome in Glen Burnie. Community is peaceful, has private marina for water activities and many wooded walking trails. Private bath and walk-in closet. Use includes kitchen and living room plus utilities. Asking $750 per month. *Optional second bedroom available for additional cost. Call Mike at 301-213-8931.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97296
Property Id 97296

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4666316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 GB way have any available units?
1111 GB way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 GB way have?
Some of 1111 GB way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 GB way currently offering any rent specials?
1111 GB way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 GB way pet-friendly?
No, 1111 GB way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 1111 GB way offer parking?
Yes, 1111 GB way offers parking.
Does 1111 GB way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 GB way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 GB way have a pool?
No, 1111 GB way does not have a pool.
Does 1111 GB way have accessible units?
No, 1111 GB way does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 GB way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 GB way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College