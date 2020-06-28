All apartments in Germantown
18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE
18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE

18915 Red Robin Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

18915 Red Robin Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Newly renovated spacious End Unit. Only two years old Heat pump system. Fenced Yard. Close to Bus, Marc Station and Germantown Center. Ready for you. The owner is real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have any available units?
18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE offer parking?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
