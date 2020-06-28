Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE
18915 Red Robin Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
18915 Red Robin Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated spacious End Unit. Only two years old Heat pump system. Fenced Yard. Close to Bus, Marc Station and Germantown Center. Ready for you. The owner is real estate agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have any available units?
18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE offer parking?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18915 RED ROBIN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Similar Pages
Germantown 1 Bedrooms
Germantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with Pool
Germantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America