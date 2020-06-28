Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12205 Peach Crest Drive
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12205 Peach Crest Drive
12205 Peach Crest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12205 Peach Crest Drive, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Top level, 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo with Balcony, Fireplace, vaulted ceilings and new carpet
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/germantown-md?lid=12592035
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5158097)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12205 Peach Crest Drive have any available units?
12205 Peach Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12205 Peach Crest Drive have?
Some of 12205 Peach Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12205 Peach Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12205 Peach Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12205 Peach Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12205 Peach Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 12205 Peach Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12205 Peach Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 12205 Peach Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12205 Peach Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12205 Peach Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 12205 Peach Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12205 Peach Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 12205 Peach Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12205 Peach Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12205 Peach Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
