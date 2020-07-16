Amenities
Brand new washer, Brand new water heater! Brand new floor! Brand new paints. Closed fence with a storage room.
A gorgeous townhouse in a very safe and quiet community.Spacious and comfortable for two to four people. A playground for children, a swimming pool, and tennis courts are provided by community.
The house contains:
-3 bedrooms
-2 full bathrooms
-kitchen
-electric stove, oven, microwave, and full-size refrigerator
- Stacked washer and dryer
-living room &dining room
- New first floor, new water heater
Surroundings:
-walking distance to shopping center
- a few minutes to Costco and Wal-Mart
- one or two minutes to highway (Interstate 270) & MD Rt. 355
Community amenities:
- pool, clubhouse, playground and basketball courts
- Close to MARC rail and Ride-on, commuter bus to Shady Grove metro
Rent is $1650 / month, one year lease, and one or two month security deposit depending on Credit and background check. Please call(240-328-2170 or 571-234-7714) for an appointment.
The address is 44 Stoney Point Ct., Germantown, MD 20876
(RLNE2868959)