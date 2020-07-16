All apartments in Germantown
44 Stoney Point Ct

44 Stoney Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

44 Stoney Point Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Brand new washer, Brand new water heater! Brand new floor! Brand new paints. Closed fence with a storage room.

A gorgeous townhouse in a very safe and quiet community.Spacious and comfortable for two to four people. A playground for children, a swimming pool, and tennis courts are provided by community.

The house contains:
-3 bedrooms
-2 full bathrooms
-kitchen
-electric stove, oven, microwave, and full-size refrigerator
- Stacked washer and dryer
-living room &dining room
- New first floor, new water heater

Surroundings:
-walking distance to shopping center
- a few minutes to Costco and Wal-Mart
- one or two minutes to highway (Interstate 270) & MD Rt. 355

Community amenities:
- pool, clubhouse, playground and basketball courts
- Close to MARC rail and Ride-on, commuter bus to Shady Grove metro

Rent is $1650 / month, one year lease, and one or two month security deposit depending on Credit and background check. Please call(240-328-2170 or 571-234-7714) for an appointment.
The address is 44 Stoney Point Ct., Germantown, MD 20876

(RLNE2868959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Stoney Point Ct have any available units?
44 Stoney Point Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Stoney Point Ct have?
Some of 44 Stoney Point Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Stoney Point Ct currently offering any rent specials?
44 Stoney Point Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Stoney Point Ct pet-friendly?
No, 44 Stoney Point Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 44 Stoney Point Ct offer parking?
Yes, 44 Stoney Point Ct offers parking.
Does 44 Stoney Point Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Stoney Point Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Stoney Point Ct have a pool?
Yes, 44 Stoney Point Ct has a pool.
Does 44 Stoney Point Ct have accessible units?
No, 44 Stoney Point Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Stoney Point Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Stoney Point Ct has units with dishwashers.
