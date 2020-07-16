Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Brand new washer, Brand new water heater! Brand new floor! Brand new paints. Closed fence with a storage room.



A gorgeous townhouse in a very safe and quiet community.Spacious and comfortable for two to four people. A playground for children, a swimming pool, and tennis courts are provided by community.



The house contains:

-3 bedrooms

-2 full bathrooms

-kitchen

-electric stove, oven, microwave, and full-size refrigerator

- Stacked washer and dryer

-living room &dining room

- New first floor, new water heater



Surroundings:

-walking distance to shopping center

- a few minutes to Costco and Wal-Mart

- one or two minutes to highway (Interstate 270) & MD Rt. 355



Community amenities:

- pool, clubhouse, playground and basketball courts

- Close to MARC rail and Ride-on, commuter bus to Shady Grove metro



Rent is $1650 / month, one year lease, and one or two month security deposit depending on Credit and background check. Please call(240-328-2170 or 571-234-7714) for an appointment.

The address is 44 Stoney Point Ct., Germantown, MD 20876



