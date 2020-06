Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sun-filled end-unit townhome. Spacious three level 2 bedroom 2 bath with 1/2 bath on main level. Open floor plan with lots of light. Wall to wall carpet. Nice kitchen. Full size washer and dryer. High ceilings in master bedroom. Deck on main level. Bonus 1 car garage! Close to public transportation, restaurants, shops and I270. HOC Voucher. Pets case by case. Available early to mid-April or possibly sooner.