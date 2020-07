Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

New Carpet JUST installed on upper level & stairs. spacious end-unit in Germantown Estates with 4 beds, 3 full & 1 half baths is sure to please. The home boasts immaculate Pergo wood floors on the main level, high-end updates in the kitchen & an open floor plan. A finished walkout basement with gas fireplace, bedroom & full bath & rec room complete the lower level. Ample storage & outdoor space make this the quintessential home. Available for a 1-3 year lease