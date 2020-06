Amenities

Spacious and Bright Colonial SF home with 4BR/3FB/1HB in sought after subdivision in Boyds! Brazilian Cherry hardwoods throughout, double staircase, finished walkout Basement with rec room, media room and 1 FB. New SS Appliances, office on main lvl, large deck, 800 sqf brick patio, 2 car garage, extended driveway/parking area, walking distance to Soccer Plex with several soccer fields, tennis cts and indoor swimming pool. Ready to move in!